Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 1,945 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after buying an additional 154,596 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,069.4% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 699,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,421,000 after purchasing an additional 686,291 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 51,658 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAL stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.32. The company had a trading volume of 48,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,675. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.10. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $58.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $319.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.38 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WAL shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.22.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

