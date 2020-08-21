Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 2,412 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 637.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $859,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,542 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $549,597,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $53,522,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,431,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $829,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 6,181,769.2% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 803,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,128,000 after purchasing an additional 803,630 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.24.

NYSE:MA traded up $4.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $337.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,965,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,295,798. The company has a market capitalization of $331.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $311.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

In other news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,418,955.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total value of $2,264,007.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,024,022 shares of company stock valued at $310,267,693 in the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

