Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 28 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,671.00.

GOOG stock traded up $34.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,581.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,706,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,498. The company has a market cap of $1,075.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,586.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,506.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1,381.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152 shares of company stock worth $221,230 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

