Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 299 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,104,075,000 after buying an additional 2,724,092 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $227,508,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $55,808,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 13.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,136,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,838 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in PepsiCo by 21.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,487,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total value of $1,030,148.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,088.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $136.72. 2,262,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,611,424. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company has a market cap of $191.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.43.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.87.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

