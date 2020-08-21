Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 387 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,524 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 151,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 448.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 165,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,380,000 after acquiring an additional 134,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,609,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BK. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.97.

Shares of BK traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.71. 139,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,679,318. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average is $37.55.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

In related news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,425 shares in the company, valued at $5,198,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

