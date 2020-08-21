Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 782 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $1,376,419.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,996.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $104,772.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WEC. Zacks Investment Research raised WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, CSFB lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

Shares of WEC traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $91.29. 672,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,016. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.58. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

