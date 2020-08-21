Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,579 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,694 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after buying an additional 22,773 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,081 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 6,941 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 368,321 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $67,951,000 after buying an additional 14,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $209.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,074,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,369,418. The firm has a market cap of $156.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.62 and a 200-day moving average of $189.26.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stephens upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.40.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

