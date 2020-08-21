Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Stock Position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Welltower were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $46.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Welltower to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Shares of Welltower stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,894. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Welltower Inc has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $93.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.83.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.