Particl Market Cap Reaches $6.97 Million (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Particl coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00006535 BTC on major exchanges. Particl has a total market cap of $6.97 million and $147,638.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002170 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000196 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000082 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Particl

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,675,696 coins and its circulating supply is 9,190,951 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

