Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.69.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $23.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

Shares of PDCO stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.87. 681,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,789. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.62. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 67.10%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1,609.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,609 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $18,687,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,528,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,328,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,225,000 after purchasing an additional 579,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 776,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,876,000 after purchasing an additional 423,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

