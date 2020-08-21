PayBX (AXPR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18,810.00

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 21st. PayBX has a market cap of $1.34 million and $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PayBX has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PayBX token can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040385 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $639.03 or 0.05453648 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00014630 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About PayBX

PayBX is a token. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 tokens. PayBX’s official website is www.paybx.io . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire

PayBX Token Trading

PayBX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayBX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

