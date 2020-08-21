Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 4.3% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 10,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Paychex by 1.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Paychex by 39.9% during the second quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,346,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,728,000 after purchasing an additional 668,577 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Paychex by 1.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 32,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Paychex by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAYX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $74.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.67 and its 200-day moving average is $72.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.68 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 4,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $318,268.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,294,720.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $7,774,127.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,197 shares in the company, valued at $30,622,340.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 616,149 shares of company stock valued at $45,164,779 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

