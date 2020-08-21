Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Paychex by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Paychex by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Paychex by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 144,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Paychex by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 10,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $802,048.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,413.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $7,774,127.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,622,340.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 616,149 shares of company stock worth $45,164,779. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.89. The company had a trading volume of 27,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,418. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The business had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

