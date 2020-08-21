PCHAIN (PI) Price Tops $0.0146 on Exchanges

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. During the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One PCHAIN token can currently be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Bibox, Switcheo Network and DEx.top. PCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $11.29 million and $147,034.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00040651 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $619.09 or 0.05332603 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003673 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014458 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PCHAIN is a token. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,011,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 775,745,467 tokens. PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org . The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bibox, Hotbit, Switcheo Network, IDEX, DEx.top and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

