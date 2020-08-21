PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) to report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s earnings. PDS Biotechnology posted earnings of ($1.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.85) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PDS Biotechnology.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04.

Several research firms have recently commented on PDSB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $4.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PDS Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.45 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDSB traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.94. 78,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,179. PDS Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $6.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 3.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 604.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32,950 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 39.2% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops multifunctional immunotherapeutic products. The company develops products to treat early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers.

