PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Troy Asset Management Ltd

Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.5% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.9% in the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 170.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 24.0% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.2% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Cfra boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.87.

PEP traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.72. 2,261,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,611,417. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company has a market cap of $191.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

