PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,104,075,000 after buying an additional 2,724,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $227,508,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $55,808,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,136,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,838 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,487,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $136.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,262,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,611,424. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $191.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,881.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,148.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,639 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,088.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.87.

PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

