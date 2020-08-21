Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 685.5% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 122,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 106,588 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 30.6% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 23,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 327,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,700,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 17.2% in the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 1,340,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,750,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.88. 24,104,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,822,100. The firm has a market cap of $216.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.95.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Recommended Story: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.