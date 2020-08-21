Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Decreased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 596,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,642,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,224,000 after purchasing an additional 47,413 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.6% in the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 44,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,669,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,983,000 after purchasing an additional 40,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $78.50. The stock had a trading volume of 129,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,134. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.88. The company has a market capitalization of $122.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.07.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

