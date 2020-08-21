Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Raised by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises 1.1% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,880,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,068,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,926 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 90,972,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,389,000 after acquiring an additional 17,583,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,136,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,459,000 after acquiring an additional 661,043 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,979,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,330 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.07.

NYSE PM traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $78.22. 2,690,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,716,443. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.91.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

