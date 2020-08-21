Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Galante acquired 4,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $190,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $132,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,523.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 56,000 shares of company stock worth $2,434,800 and sold 13,035 shares worth $561,219. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.29. The stock had a trading volume of 231,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,325. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.39.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $273.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.63 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 6.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

