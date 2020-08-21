PressOne (PRS) 1-Day Volume Hits $77,285.00

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. During the last week, PressOne has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. One PressOne token can currently be purchased for about $0.0187 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PressOne has a market capitalization of $5.32 million and $77,285.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00122709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $201.91 or 0.01739155 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00189729 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000870 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00146819 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000156 BTC.

PressOne Profile

PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. The official website for PressOne is press.one/en

PressOne Token Trading

PressOne can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PressOne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PressOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

