Princeton Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,611 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 23.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,438 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.4% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 269.0% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 19.9% during the second quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 24,748 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total value of $230,383.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 363,430 shares of company stock valued at $147,802,407. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $21.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $507.34. 24,954,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,751,552. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $159.00 and a one year high of $512.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $422.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $405.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $415.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $327.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.74.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

