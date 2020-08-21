Princeton Capital Management LLC Acquires 18,724 Shares of Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,724 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Mesoblast worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 93.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 35,777 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 111.8% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 27,975 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MESO. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Mesoblast from $13.00 to $15.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Mesoblast from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Mesoblast from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.66.

NASDAQ MESO traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $18.51. The company had a trading volume of 749,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.97 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Mesoblast limited has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $21.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average is $10.41.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 197.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mesoblast limited will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

