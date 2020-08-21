Princeton Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,862 Shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pacira Biosciences were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the first quarter worth $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the first quarter worth $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the second quarter worth $36,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 21.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $40,724.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,073.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Hastings sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total transaction of $96,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,465.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,540 shares of company stock worth $15,163,688 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Pacira Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Pacira Biosciences from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Pacira Biosciences from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Pacira Biosciences from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Shares of PCRX stock traded down $1.45 on Friday, reaching $60.90. 696,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,091. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.40, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.06 and a 200-day moving average of $45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 5.51. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $64.44.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.57 million. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

