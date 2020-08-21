Princeton Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,862 Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. Quantum Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,178.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total value of $366,251.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $248,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,241 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,247. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies stock traded down $6.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.88. The stock had a trading volume of 9,285,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,935. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.53. Keysight Technologies Inc has a one year low of $77.93 and a one year high of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.90.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

