Princeton Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in Qorvo by 11.4% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,062,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,928,000 after purchasing an additional 312,486 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 19.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,433,000 after purchasing an additional 466,009 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in Qorvo by 50.2% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,152,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,954,000 after purchasing an additional 385,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Qorvo by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,046,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,374,000 after purchasing an additional 41,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Qorvo by 0.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 899,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $130.67. 944,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,565. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.53 and a 200-day moving average of $102.74. Qorvo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.54 and a fifty-two week high of $136.06.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $787.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.91 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total value of $598,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,592,475.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.80, for a total value of $314,028.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,308.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,122,738. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Qorvo from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Qorvo from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.57.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

