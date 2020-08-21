Princeton Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 2.3% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.39.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.25. The company had a trading volume of 17,379,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,175,828. The company has a market capitalization of $178.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $174,253.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,869 shares of company stock worth $895,356 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

