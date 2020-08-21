Princeton Capital Management LLC Buys 1,603 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. IPG Photonics comprises 1.2% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,166,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,693,000 after purchasing an additional 67,304 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPGP traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.58. 209,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,945. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.41. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $98.04 and a 52-week high of $184.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 63.42 and a beta of 1.72.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IPGP. ValuEngine cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on IPG Photonics from $149.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 5,400 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.10, for a total transaction of $918,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,041,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Peeler sold 350 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total value of $57,284.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,040.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,270 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,243. 34.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

