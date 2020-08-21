Princeton Capital Management LLC Buys 207 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,740 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 71.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,055,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,000 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 62.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,227,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,983 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 56.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,948,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 41.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,586,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,007 shares in the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VLO. Citigroup raised their price target on Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,936,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,972,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.90. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

