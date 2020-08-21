Princeton Capital Management LLC Buys 3,034 Shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter worth $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $310,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,772 shares in the company, valued at $9,995,282.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Manoj Apte sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $2,085,249.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,130,720.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,088 shares of company stock valued at $33,509,770 over the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ZS traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,135,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,173. Zscaler Inc has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $138.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.97 and a 200-day moving average of $84.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of -248.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.18 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zscaler Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zscaler from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. OTR Global raised shares of Zscaler to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.13.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

