Princeton Capital Management LLC Buys 3,084 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of FARO Technologies worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 594 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

FARO Technologies stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.38. The company had a trading volume of 317,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,473. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.40. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $64.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.87 and a 200 day moving average of $53.13.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $60.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.64 million. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.