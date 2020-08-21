Princeton Capital Management LLC Buys 4,504 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 79.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.64.

In other news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total value of $242,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,638.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Ganesh Moorthy sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $1,280,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,622 shares of company stock worth $2,100,579 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.93. 3,859,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,501,069. Microchip Technology Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $113.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.74. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

