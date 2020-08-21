Princeton Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 16,798 DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,000. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH comprises 1.1% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the first quarter worth $37,000.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

In other news, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $202,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $3,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,973 shares of company stock valued at $17,895,567 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.27 and its 200 day moving average is $140.21. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.10 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 20.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.88.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.