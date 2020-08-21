Princeton Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 874 iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,849,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYW traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $304.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,079. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $175.25 and a 52 week high of $304.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $282.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.36.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

