Princeton Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Princeton Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,279 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 1.2% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.07. 12,927,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,290,943. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $196.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.12 and a 200-day moving average of $39.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

