Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $360,000 Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,299,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420,265 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,647,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,289,000 after purchasing an additional 270,650 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 125.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,192,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,415,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,360,000 after purchasing an additional 289,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,835,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,195,000 after purchasing an additional 180,486 shares in the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 11,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total transaction of $1,867,711.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,727,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,255,196,092.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 555,236 shares of company stock valued at $91,393,391. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,101,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.83. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $170.75. The firm has a market cap of $142.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.21.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Friday, June 19th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.33.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

