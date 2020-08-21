Princeton Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 70.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,394 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the first quarter worth $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 300.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Qualys stock traded down $2.41 on Friday, reaching $106.13. The stock had a trading volume of 629,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,803. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.90. Qualys Inc has a 1 year low of $63.37 and a 1 year high of $125.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.27. Qualys had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualys news, Director Sandra E. Bergeron sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total transaction of $4,007,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,622,713.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $454,700.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,275,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,570 shares of company stock worth $8,949,016. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QLYS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.86.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

