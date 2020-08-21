Princeton Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,851 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises about 2.2% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,947 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,336 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 383.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,757 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,160 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,336,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,963 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $271.28. 1,064,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,573. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $165.23 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $282.42 and its 200 day moving average is $261.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Cfra boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $298.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.81.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 32,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total transaction of $9,383,430.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,459.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $835,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,022,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,204 shares of company stock worth $11,836,329 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.