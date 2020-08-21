Princeton Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN)

Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of NeoPhotonics worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NPTN. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 338.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 40,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the first quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the first quarter worth about $123,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NeoPhotonics news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 25,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $260,596.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $112,356.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,891 shares of company stock valued at $477,604 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NPTN traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,875,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,477. The firm has a market cap of $390.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NeoPhotonics Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.05.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $103.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.20 million. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Corp will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. MKM Partners raised their price target on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

