Princeton Capital Management LLC Invests $202,000 in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,181,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,788,000 after buying an additional 754,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,107,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,636,000 after purchasing an additional 411,959 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,679,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,046,000 after purchasing an additional 327,884 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,488,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,338,000 after purchasing an additional 302,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,199,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,267,000 after purchasing an additional 20,152 shares during the last quarter.

IJH traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $190.87. The company had a trading volume of 887,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,007. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.37. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

