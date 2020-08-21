Princeton Capital Management LLC Makes New $240,000 Investment in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARNA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 127,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 31,797 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 10,496 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on ARNA shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.15.

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.79. 425,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 28.75 and a quick ratio of 28.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.42. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.95 and a 12-month high of $69.75.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.42. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a negative net margin of 5,727.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Manmeet Singh Soni sold 1,327 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $79,779.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,883.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 30,000 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $1,900,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,631 shares of company stock valued at $7,758,052. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.