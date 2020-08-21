Princeton Capital Management LLC Purchases 13,034 Shares of AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,034 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of AXT worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in AXT by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in AXT by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in AXT in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTI traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.53. 438,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.22 million, a PE ratio of -64.71 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.32. AXT Inc has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $5.99.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. Equities research analysts predict that AXT Inc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $53,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 133,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.90 target price on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AXT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AXT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.72.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

