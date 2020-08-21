Princeton Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Universal Display comprises approximately 4.0% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $9,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Universal Display by 1,446.2% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Universal Display during the first quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Universal Display by 44.0% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Universal Display by 76.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Universal Display by 152.7% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $156.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.13.

In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total value of $312,068.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 259,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,761,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mauro Premutico sold 11,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.31, for a total value of $2,072,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Display stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,350. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.54. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $105.11 and a one year high of $230.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.19 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

