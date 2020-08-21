Princeton Capital Management LLC Sells 1,714 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Princeton Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,675 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 43.1% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 357.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MLM traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.66. 376,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.08 and a twelve month high of $281.82. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.84.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 16,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total value of $3,808,411.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,902,047.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total value of $280,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,962,232.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $249.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.35.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

