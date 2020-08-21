Princeton Capital Management LLC Sells 57 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Princeton Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGV. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the second quarter worth $284,000. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 103.0% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period.

IGV stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $302.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,869 shares. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $292.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.69.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

