Princeton Capital Management LLC Takes $198,000 Position in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 292,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 67,535 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 44.6% in the first quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 253,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 35.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 17th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $58,116.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,037 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,847.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 20,116 shares of company stock valued at $253,274 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $12.67. 598,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,524. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average is $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 11.33.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.07. As a group, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

