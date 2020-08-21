Princeton Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Princeton Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 2.1% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1,899.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,319,000 after purchasing an additional 115,099 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 30,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.26.

In other news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,419,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,880,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.22. The firm has a market cap of $138.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $162.70.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

