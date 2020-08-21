Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stake Reduced by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 175,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,263 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $21,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 376,914 shares of company stock worth $47,653,707 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,352,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,016,824. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.88. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The stock has a market cap of $339.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

