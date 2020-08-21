Progressive Investment Management Corp Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,758 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 2.5% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.88.

Shares of COST traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $344.61. 2,370,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,005,989. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $345.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $327.43 and its 200-day moving average is $309.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total transaction of $1,370,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,931,053.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $773,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,042,351.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,630 shares of company stock worth $11,304,929 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

